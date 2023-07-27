“Unafraid” Kari Lake Battles “Deep State CRIMINALS” on Election | Liberty Hour Ep. 41

Arizona gubernatorial winner Kari Lake joins Liberty Hour with Alex Newman on AMP to discuss her ongoing efforts to defeat the “Deep State” “criminals” who stole the election and the people’s vote, vowing to fight on until victory. She also shares some special insight into her new book, UNAFRAID!
