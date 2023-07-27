Create New Account
"Unafraid" Kari Lake Battles "Deep State CRIMINALS" on Election | Liberty Hour Ep. 41
AMPNews
Arizona gubernatorial winner Kari Lake joins Liberty Hour with Alex Newman on AMP to discuss her ongoing efforts to defeat the "Deep State" "criminals" who stole the election and the people's vote, vowing to fight on until victory. She also shares some special insight into her new book, UNAFRAID!


Next up, Abraham Hamilton III of American Family Association joins the show to discuss how public schools are turning children into revolutionaries who hate God and their country.

Finally, Alex talks to Ryan Samsel, a January 6 prisoner who exposes the LIE that Trump caused the protestors to breach the Capitol. He says he is willing to testify, despite the mistreatment and abuse he is receiving in jail.

Alex also breaks down the latest developments as the walls close in on the Biden Crime Family and the "climate" agenda to slash the population.
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatesalex newmanelection fraudelection integritykari lakeliberty hour

