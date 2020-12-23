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Ann Vandersteel Interviews Ex-CEO of Overtstock.com Patrick Byrne - DO NOT MISS THIS!!
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111 views • December 23, 2020
Patrick Byrne talks about meeting with President Trump and the traitors within.
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts - not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts - not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
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