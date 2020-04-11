Prepare Yourself

For all my fellow "Truthers" out there. A lot of you have realized a world wide deception has taken place. You also realize that those who seem to be in charge of perpetrating the deceptions all appear to be worshiping satan, whom the bible says deceives the whole world. Yet there are some who still believe the bible couldn't possibly hold the truth and that it's just another means of control and meant to deceive.



To say that we have a creator powerful enough to create all that you see in this life, who had the ability to write the DNA sequence for everything in existence, and yet he's somehow unable to have a message remain intact for future generations is just... crazy. If we're being honest here, we might as well be telling the God who made everything (including you and me), that we get that he created the world and all, but we really feel that there's just no way he could get the message out there of who he was or how to have any type of relationship with him. Sooo... "Leaving a Note" is where we draw the line on what he can and can't do. Hmmm.... I don't know that we've thought that one through all the way. Wouldn't you want to leave a message behind so your children could find you?



Bible prophecy is coming to pass on a daily basis at this point. The one world government and religion are rapidly approaching, the mark of the beast is on the horizon and will soon be a mandatory reality for the whole world. The beast system continues to rise as the antichrist will soon be taking the stage and the whole world will look to him as their messiah. All these things have been foretold and all will likewise be fulfilled. The Bible is the TRUTH, and a relationship with Jesus is our only hope.



We have all been predestined to be alive during the last days. That's why you're here. The question is, which side were you meant to end up on? The Choice has always been yours.