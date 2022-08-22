Woman removes handcuffs, shoots deputy and civilian in Oklahoma

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RT
August 20, 2022
An Oklahoma woman didn’t take her detention following a wellness check well, slipping out of her handcuffs before shooting a civilian and a deputy with a police rifle. Both victims survived the shooting, while Rachael Zion Clay surrendered to the responding authorities. She now faces a $1 million bond on charges of shooting with intent to kill.
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