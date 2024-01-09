BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #21

Now we continue with Revelation, chapters 15 and 16, where the seventh Trumpet Judgement introduces the seven Bowl Judgements. The Bowls are God's final wrath upon earth, for not one earth dweller who chooses 666 will be allowed to live, because even one of them harms God's people. God does not tolerate the murder of His people, and He sends His wrath to punish those who do.

Transcripts available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page. Click the TRANSCRIPTS button. More information is available on the above link BLOG page.