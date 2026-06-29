Goyim Mass Genocide as early as July 4th?

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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116831940330744505
I am @SvenVonErick on X & Telegram.
+1 860 574 0695.
If you don't tell me how you got my contact information I am unlikely to respond to you.
#WBNemesis
I am considering starting a living community without Jew LBGTQ+ with limited electronics with large free Internet cafe to store your ekectronics in locker to make US Wages where it is 1/2 or less to eat healthy food, be safe, & enjoy a welcoming community.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
Donations gladly accepted. I don't check comments here. The email for my brighteon account is no longer good. So please call or text me telling me where you got my number. 1 706 740 9324