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SHOW NO. 83 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Jan 12th, 2022)
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12 views • January 23, 2022
In this episode, Attorney Peter Gibbons explains the “New Monetary Paradigm” he formulated that would provide an alternative to the Federal Reserve System that has plagued the USA since 1913. I expect you will find the presentation and discussion stimulating.
Shared in the chat during the show:
https://goldback.com
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ) could not join us for this show. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
Shared in the chat during the show:
https://goldback.com
Various expert co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ) could not join us for this show. Some of the following experts periodically join the show: Ryan MacPherson, Ph.D. ( https://www.ryancmacpherson.com/ ), Attorney Colton Boyles ( https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html ), Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson ( https://www.beatirs.com/ ), Attorney John Green and former Attorney Charles Lincoln III.
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