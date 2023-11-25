World's largest iceberg off Antarctica stuck since 1986 breaks free

CTV News





Nov 24, 2023





The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.





At almost 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.





Since calving off West Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.





Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos: https://www.youtube.com/ctvnews





Connect with CTV News:

For the latest news visit: http://www.ctvnews.ca/

For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network: http://www.ctvnews.ca/video





CTV News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTVNews

CTV News on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/CTV-News

CTV News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CTVNews

CTV News on Instagram: https://instagram.com/ctvnews/

CTV News on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/CTVNEWS









---

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNYmoxfA84k&pp=ygUKYW50YXJjdGljYQ%3D%3D