Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MEP: People Are Realising Climate Change Is A MASSIVE LIE | EU Scared Of Voters After Farmers Revolt
Vigilent Citizen
3316 Subscribers
169 views
Published 17 hours ago

 

MIRRORED from GBNews

Feb 10, 2024 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-2V8z8_S8E&ab_channel=GBNews

'The EU are frightened... they're beginning to realise that people will no longer let them get away with it... people are beginning to realise that [climate change] is a gigantic lie'

Christine Anderson MEP reacts to the EU 'climb down' over farming laws following mass protests.

Keywords
hoaxclimate changeeuchristine andersonfarmers protestsfarming laws

