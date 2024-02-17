MEP: People Are Realising Climate Change Is A MASSIVE LIE | EU Scared Of Voters After Farmers Revolt

MIRRORED from GBNews
Feb 10, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-2V8z8_S8E&ab_channel=GBNews
'The EU are frightened... they're beginning to realise that people will no longer let them get away with it... people are beginning to realise that [climate change] is a gigantic lie'
Christine Anderson MEP reacts to the EU 'climb down' over farming laws following mass protests.
