What a Sovereign God Cannot Do - March Newsletter
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday |

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-sovereign-god-cannot-do-revisited


One of the most common expressions one hears in Christian circles, especially for reassurance when things aren’t going well, is that “God is in control, He’s still on the throne.” Christians comfort themselves with these words—but what do they mean? Was God not “in control” when Satan rebelled and when Adam and Eve disobeyed, but now He is? Does God’s being in control mean that all the rape, murder, war and multiplied evil is exactly what He planned and desires?


