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[May 24, 2020] Why We NEED TO BE Culturally Relevant (2020 Revision of the 2011 presentation) (12.2K views on YouTube)
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52 views • December 26, 2021
This was the third presentation I gave at the Future Congress Conference in 2011. I have updated it in a few places, elaborating on a few things (using footage from a presentation I gave in 2014 along similar lines), and taking into account some of the more recent developments concerning SEED. This video shows why we absolutely must become far more culturally relevant as Believers if we actually want to reach the world with the message of the Kingdom. It also reveals how you can help and get involved with our project, which aims to do just that.
To learn more about SEED: https://seedtheseries.com
For the General Overview you can send to others: https://seedtheseries.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/SEED-GeneralOverview.pdf
To help us turn SEED into a reality: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/tv-series
To sign up for my e-mail list and get a free PDF copy of my first book: https://robskiba.com/list/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
To learn more about SEED: https://seedtheseries.com
For the General Overview you can send to others: https://seedtheseries.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/SEED-GeneralOverview.pdf
To help us turn SEED into a reality: https://seedtheseries.com/donations/tv-series
To sign up for my e-mail list and get a free PDF copy of my first book: https://robskiba.com/list/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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