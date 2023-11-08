Create New Account
Unstoppable Debt Collapse - It's Now Just Math | Andy Schectman
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 18 hours ago

The U.S. has surpassed a 130% debt/GDP ratio. Nearly all nations that have hit this ratio have never recovered, says Andy Schectman. Many people are waking up to the precarious fiscal situation the U.S. is in and what it could mean for the U.S. dollar. Schectman says "we've crossed the rubicon," and based on history, the U.S. is headed to default or hyperinflation.

"BlackRock: Masters of the Universe" - Interview w/ Alex Newman: https://rumble.com/v3ug317-blackrock-masters-of-the-universe-alex-newman.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2 

INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:38 The tipping point

10:00 An awakening

16:30 Blackrock

23:41 Weekly special

