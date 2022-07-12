Jeff on Fox News Live - Biden to meet with Saudi Arabian officials as gas prices surge

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GOP Strategist Jeff Crouere and former DNC press secretary Jose Aristimuno discuss the president's trip and the 2022 midterm elections. Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.