Combat work of Su-25 Attack Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the area of the SMO
39 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
A beautiful video of the combat work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the area of the SMO
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos