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Documentary-THE LAST 13 WEEKS FOR IRAN AND AMERICA THE BABYLON, WHERE ARE WE HEADED?
End the global reset
End the global reset
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The war with Iran is not over according to biblical prophecy and in this documentary I'm going to go over a sleuth verses that tell us the real news of what is going on on the world scene. and why it is happening the way that it is. some of this is theory but most of it is facts and I'm trying to put it together, but from everything I see we are short on time and there is a time limit from the beginning of this Iran war as well as the first day of the Hebrew year. but where can we find this in scripture? and how does it tie in to the launch of Artemis 2? We will go over all these issues and more in this prophecy video


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Kenneth -vance-12

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trumphormuziran war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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