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Gonzalo Lira | Who Is Zelensky? A Puppet—and Here’s Why
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72 views • March 07, 2022
Who Is Zelensky? A Puppet—and Here’s Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7NTLZDd4tc - March 6, 2022
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ihor_Kolomoyskyi. https://archive.ph/aLCZ7
Kolomoyskyi was born in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, to a Jewish family of engineers.
Denis Borysovych Kireev is Former Vice President & Senior Manager-Relationship at Citibank NA (New York). https://www.ibtimes.sg/who-denis-kireev-did-ukraine-execute-its-official-peace-negotiator-spying-russia-63218
https://nypost.com/2022/03/03/pro-russian-mayor-of-ukrainian-city-kidnapped-killed/
Volodymyr Struk has been mayor of Kreminna since 2020.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7NTLZDd4tc - March 6, 2022
Gonzalo Lira | Who Is Zelensky? A Puppet—and Here’s Why
Gonzalo Lira, Who Is Zelensky, A Puppet, and Here’s Why, March 6 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7NTLZDd4tc - March 6, 2022
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ihor_Kolomoyskyi. https://archive.ph/aLCZ7
Kolomoyskyi was born in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, to a Jewish family of engineers.
Denis Borysovych Kireev is Former Vice President & Senior Manager-Relationship at Citibank NA (New York). https://www.ibtimes.sg/who-denis-kireev-did-ukraine-execute-its-official-peace-negotiator-spying-russia-63218
https://nypost.com/2022/03/03/pro-russian-mayor-of-ukrainian-city-kidnapped-killed/
Volodymyr Struk has been mayor of Kreminna since 2020.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7NTLZDd4tc - March 6, 2022
Gonzalo Lira | Who Is Zelensky? A Puppet—and Here’s Why
Gonzalo Lira, Who Is Zelensky, A Puppet, and Here’s Why, March 6 2022
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