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Morgellons Found On Face Mask
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1074 views • May 04, 2021
There have been many videos documenting the strange black fibers on face coverings and swabs that appear to be alive. I've seen a few of these myself but didn't really know what to think, so I decided to have a look for myself.
There were many strange fibers that appeared to be embedded within the covering and they moved around and reacted to objects. To me, these are very similar to Morgellons fibers...what do you think?
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There were many strange fibers that appeared to be embedded within the covering and they moved around and reacted to objects. To me, these are very similar to Morgellons fibers...what do you think?
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Crypto donations:
1Ju4yXw4Xd36wGfpUqSHWfUQL8DtAFkrpd
Join my discord!
https://discord.gg/AH4tk9h6
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #morgellons #facecoverings
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