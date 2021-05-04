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Morgellons Found On Face Mask
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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1074 views • May 04, 2021
There have been many videos documenting the strange black fibers on face coverings and swabs that appear to be alive. I've seen a few of these myself but didn't really know what to think, so I decided to have a look for myself.

There were many strange fibers that appeared to be embedded within the covering and they moved around and reacted to objects. To me, these are very similar to Morgellons fibers...what do you think?

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#DareToFly #morgellons #facecoverings
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vaccinesvaccinemindukconspiracy theoryunited kingdomconspiraciesspiritnanotechnologyvaccine dangersbodyvaccine deathsmorgellons diseasemorgellonscoronaviruscovid 19face masksface maskpcr testthe great resetdare to fly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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