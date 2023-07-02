King of Pride - Trans-mutation, Child trafficking & Leviathan

LION'S DEN: Dr. William Schnoebelen

THANK GOD we’re through the disgusting, cringeworthy month of PRIDE. The culture is reeling from increasingly obscene “pride parades,” massive marketing campaigns and perverts targeting our precious children. All this occurs as massive underground networks of pedophiles that prey on thousands of children are exposed. But CHILD TRAFFICKING and this perverse blitzkrieg of torment has a root cause: LEVIATHAN!

JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen, N.D., as he exposes the scaly spiritual underbelly of the “Pride alphabet” movement and WHY the chief of the seven deadly sins is celebrated – with EXUBERANCE! What sort of madness has overtaken schools, media and even many churches? The short answer is: LEVIATHAN!

SPEARPOINT: Dr. Bill hits the target with the Glittering Spear of RUACH while unpacking the terrible danger of PRIDE - and reveals the monster LEVIATHAN in this Teaching Video! LEARN HOW the entity BEHIND the PRIDE movement CAN BE DEFEATED IN THE SPIRITUAL REALMS!

