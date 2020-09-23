Peter Power 7/7 Terror Rehearsal

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Recorded at 8:20pm on the evening of the London Bombings.
For more information on the events of 7th July 2005, please see:
7/7 Ripple Effect 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/83aea918-6ae7-4b29-b0a7-4dd39fb25d2b
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKvkhe3rqtc
antagonised