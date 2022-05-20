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Prepare Now For The Next Plandemic-A Few Facts About Monkeypox
glock 1911
glock 1911
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2423 views • May 20, 2022
A few quick facts about monkey pox-99% survivable, those who have been vaccinated for smallpox are less susceptible (smallpox vaccinations were stopped in 1980 because smallpox was declared "eradicated"), respiratory and mucus membranes are vectors of transmission, so EXPECT MORE UNNECESSARY MASK MANDATES. My guess is a monkey pox outbreak will cause all kinds of chaos, excitement and reinvigorated totalitarianism. My other guess is that monkey pox will not be the pestilence that will kill 1/3 of the world's population. We'll see.
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weaponspreppingsurvivalwarpandemicinvasionbioweaponsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinaplandemicteotwaki
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