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Mike Adams' explanation of the real weapon, the Vaccine
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26 views • June 27, 2021
Mike Adams explaining that the purpose covid 19 was manufactured was so that you would go out and get the shot, which is the real weapon, which is designed to kill or maim countless people. In other words, a well designed plan to depopulate the world,
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