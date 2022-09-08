Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Extensive human testing through 5G | 08-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23544
163 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago |

It has been known since 1979 through the „Moscow Signal Affair“ that microwave radiation is harmful to health. The 5G proponents, however, completely ignore this research ...

👉 https://kla.tv/23544


👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!

www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website

Keywords
research5gmicrowave radiationhuman testingmoscow signal affair

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket