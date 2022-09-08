Extensive human testing through 5G | 08-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23544

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It has been known since 1979 through the „Moscow Signal Affair“ that microwave radiation is harmful to health. The 5G proponents, however, completely ignore this research ...
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