Dead or Alive (1997, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
7 views • 2 months ago

Dead or Alive (デッド オア アライブ) is a fighting game originally developed by Team Ninja for the arcades. It was ported to the Saturn also by Team Ninja and published by Tecmo. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation. A US release of the Saturn version was planned, but got cancelled.

The game does not seem to have a story. You just pick one out of eight fighters to beat all eight fighters, and then the final boss.
Dead or Alive is a 3D fighter, like Virtua Fighter or Tekken. There is no ring out, but every arena is surrounded with a ring of fiery ground or similar which does damage to you. The game uses three buttons for grabbing, punching and kicking. You can assign certain combinations of commands to the remaining buttons on the controller. Apart from arcade mode and vs. mode, there is training mode, a survival mode and a kumite mode.

Keywords
fightingsega saturnbeatemuptecmoteam ninja
