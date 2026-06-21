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Iran Assassin Plans To Kill President Trump. Treason, Bribery, & Betrayal Among US Gov Officials
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Iran’s parliament offers $50 million bounty to kill President Donald Trump. Iran wants revenge for Trump killing Qasem Solemani and Iran's top nuclear scientist. Therefore they are planning the assassination of President Trump. Brother Timothy Dixon saw something in relation to President Trump's forehead in a prophetic dream. The prophetic gift is currently active among the elderly and Bible prophecy speaks to this. Seventh Day Adventists need to understand this if they want to experience the latter rain. Iran's Parliament to vote on bill offering €50 million reward for killing Trump, Netanyahu. The bill, titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic,” is one of several pieces of legislation aimed at formalizing the threats made by the regime. The Islamic Republic will soon vote on a bill that would see whoever kills US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and/or CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper awarded with a €50 million sum, Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of Iran’s National Security Council, told state TV on Thursday. The bill, titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic,” is one of several pieces of legislation aimed at formalizing the threats made by the regime against world leaders. “We believe the vile president of the United States, the ominous and disgraceful Zionist prime minister, and the CENTCOM commander must be targeted and subjected to reciprocal action,” Azizi said, claiming the action was a necessary retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.


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