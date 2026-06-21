Iran Assassin Plans To Kill President Trump. Treason, Bribery, & Betrayal Among US Gov Officials

Iran’s parliament offers $50 million bounty to kill President Donald Trump. Iran wants revenge for Trump killing Qasem Solemani and Iran's top nuclear scientist. Therefore they are planning the assassination of President Trump. Brother Timothy Dixon saw something in relation to President Trump's forehead in a prophetic dream. The prophetic gift is currently active among the elderly and Bible prophecy speaks to this. Seventh Day Adventists need to understand this if they want to experience the latter rain. Iran's Parliament to vote on bill offering €50 million reward for killing Trump, Netanyahu. The bill, titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic,” is one of several pieces of legislation aimed at formalizing the threats made by the regime. The Islamic Republic will soon vote on a bill that would see whoever kills US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and/or CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper awarded with a €50 million sum, Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of Iran’s National Security Council, told state TV on Thursday. The bill, titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic,” is one of several pieces of legislation aimed at formalizing the threats made by the regime against world leaders. “We believe the vile president of the United States, the ominous and disgraceful Zionist prime minister, and the CENTCOM commander must be targeted and subjected to reciprocal action,” Azizi said, claiming the action was a necessary retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-9mpG6-szY&t=1s





Trump The Next Pope. Sunday Law Mischief, President Trump Uniting With MAGA Catholics & Evangelicals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWY3LQGhgkA&t=10s





Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw&t=4s





Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnjCBRHiOk&t=10s





US Law Against The Vatican. Trump & JFK. Seventh-day Adventists, Baptists Protest Babylon & America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4V5R01b1IU&t=264s





Former U.S. Navy sailor gets more than 16 years for selling secrets to China. A former U.S. Navy sailor convicted of selling technical and operating manuals for ships and operating systems to an intelligence officer working for China was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in prison, prosecutors said.





Feds raid $35M SoCal mansion of tech boss charged with sending secret shipments to Iranian military, nuclear programs. Federal agents, in a daring predawn raid Wednesday, pounced on the opulent, $35 million Newport Beach mansion of an Iranian tech boss charged with supplying US computer hardware to Iran’s military and nuclear programs.





Trump: The War with Iran Began with the Killing of Qasem Soleimani in January 2020





Ivanka Trump Assassination Plotted As Revenge Killing For Qasem SoleimaniMohammad Baqer Saad. Dawood Al-Saadi had allegedly pledged to kill Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad.





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