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Millennials Fail History; Communism on the Rise. Joseph Stalin, Mao + Pol Pot Would be Proud
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64 views • February 05, 2021
Marketwatch states 36% of millennials in favor of Communism, meaning our education has absolutely failed us. Would they be in favor of evil Nazis? Communism (Joseph Stalin, Mao + Pol Pot) killed way more than Adolf Hitler ever could dream of.
All the reasons you should be worried about this trend, and why Communism / socialism is antithetical to human beings.
#communism #millenials #socialism
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All the reasons you should be worried about this trend, and why Communism / socialism is antithetical to human beings.
#communism #millenials #socialism
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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