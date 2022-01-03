Miles Guo: Staying alive is of paramount importance! You’d better stay away from the modern life powered by electricity in tall buildings

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1/2/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Staying alive is of paramount importance! You’d better stay away from the modern life powered by electricity in tall buildings; forget about the fancy meals and keep food in stock; things like gold and diamonds that cannot be traded for life necessities are going to be useless; the disasters caused by the COVID vaccines and the CCP virus have yet started, but you will see the day when the CCP is taken down as long as you can survive