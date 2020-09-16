First Tracking Device Fitted ...Guess the Age?

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A 33-year-old woman from Perth in Western Australia has become the first person to be fitted with the state’s new electronic monitoring bracelet, after allegedly violating new COVID quarantine rules imposed on the population.
According to police reports, the woman arrived home from New South Wales state on September 1st, and was then directed to ‘self-isolate’ in her Perth home for 14 days as part of Australia’s new mandatory quarantine system.....Continued at:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/13/australia-goes-full-fascist-state-issues-ankle-tracker-for-quarantine-violator/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zke_PMOMySI
Peekay Censored Again 2