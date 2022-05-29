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Convergence of Two SUPERNATURAL Events - *SHAVUOT - PENTECOST* Jerusalem Shema Ministries
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96 views • May 29, 2022
Convergence of Two SUPERNATURAL Events - *SHAVUOT - PENTECOST* Jerusalem Shema Ministries__FEASTS_OF_G_D.
Feast of Weeks, Shavuot & Pentecost. This one of the three major feasts! All of Abba's people were required to attend in Jerusalem in the days of the existence of the Temple.
Feast of Weeks, Shavuot & Pentecost. This one of the three major feasts! All of Abba's people were required to attend in Jerusalem in the days of the existence of the Temple.
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