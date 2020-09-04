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The Toxicity of Childhood Loneliness... Dr Faye Snyder Interviewed on Freedomain Radio
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http://www.drfayesnyder.com
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviews Dr. Faye Snyder.
Dr. Faye is a psychologist, marriage and family therapist and forensic evaluator. She is the founder and clinical director of the non-profit Parenting and Relationship Counseling Foundation (PaRC) in Granada Hills, California. She has taught developmental psychology at the California State University, Northridge. Most importantly, Dr. Faye, along with her husband, Ron, is the proud parent of daytime Emmy winning Scott Clifton, her laboratory and her evidence.
Dr. Snyder became highly interested in philosophy and theory as an undergraduate at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. It was during those years she began to think like a theoretician. She attended California Graduate Institute in West Los Angeles, for her masters degree, originally in order to understand how therapists were trained and to seek clues explaining why she encountered a string of sixteen therapists who couldn't help her followed, at last, by a marriage and family therapist who was able to help her turn her life around in under a year. This very need to understand theories of psychology and systems later sent her off to the Department of Family and Children's Services. After a string of experiences with DCFS she also developed concerns about their theories, training and practices. Snyder visited accredited and approved schools and elected to study at California Graduate Institute, an approved school, because the classes were smaller, more convenient for the mother of an infant, and they were more affordable. Since then, Snyder has become a champion of small schools, claiming that accredited schools are often economically and politically driven.
While at CGI, Snyder formulated the Causal Theory as a parenting and diagnostic tool that seeks to identify the experiences behind all behaviors, from creative leadership to criminal and pathological behavior. Snyder and her husband, Ron, only had one child, Scott. They parented him according to the persuasive theories she was learning at CGI and embellished where she found no guidance. Scott became her laboratory and her evidence, and she claimed it was the most fun she has ever had. When Snyder decided to present her theory on a national level, she returned to school for more credentials, realizing how controversial her theory was. She picked Ryokan College of Psychology from where she received her doctorate. Upon choosing the school, she was notified that this school too was approved, not accredited, so the registrar told her, she would not be able to ever teach at a university. This did not trouble Snyder because she had no thoughts of teaching at a university. Nevertheless, she was invited to present the Causal Theory as a guest lecturer at California State University, Northridge and then she was invited to teach at CSUN where she was a popular but controversial professor.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviews Dr. Faye Snyder.
Dr. Faye is a psychologist, marriage and family therapist and forensic evaluator. She is the founder and clinical director of the non-profit Parenting and Relationship Counseling Foundation (PaRC) in Granada Hills, California. She has taught developmental psychology at the California State University, Northridge. Most importantly, Dr. Faye, along with her husband, Ron, is the proud parent of daytime Emmy winning Scott Clifton, her laboratory and her evidence.
Dr. Snyder became highly interested in philosophy and theory as an undergraduate at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. It was during those years she began to think like a theoretician. She attended California Graduate Institute in West Los Angeles, for her masters degree, originally in order to understand how therapists were trained and to seek clues explaining why she encountered a string of sixteen therapists who couldn't help her followed, at last, by a marriage and family therapist who was able to help her turn her life around in under a year. This very need to understand theories of psychology and systems later sent her off to the Department of Family and Children's Services. After a string of experiences with DCFS she also developed concerns about their theories, training and practices. Snyder visited accredited and approved schools and elected to study at California Graduate Institute, an approved school, because the classes were smaller, more convenient for the mother of an infant, and they were more affordable. Since then, Snyder has become a champion of small schools, claiming that accredited schools are often economically and politically driven.
While at CGI, Snyder formulated the Causal Theory as a parenting and diagnostic tool that seeks to identify the experiences behind all behaviors, from creative leadership to criminal and pathological behavior. Snyder and her husband, Ron, only had one child, Scott. They parented him according to the persuasive theories she was learning at CGI and embellished where she found no guidance. Scott became her laboratory and her evidence, and she claimed it was the most fun she has ever had. When Snyder decided to present her theory on a national level, she returned to school for more credentials, realizing how controversial her theory was. She picked Ryokan College of Psychology from where she received her doctorate. Upon choosing the school, she was notified that this school too was approved, not accredited, so the registrar told her, she would not be able to ever teach at a university. This did not trouble Snyder because she had no thoughts of teaching at a university. Nevertheless, she was invited to present the Causal Theory as a guest lecturer at California State University, Northridge and then she was invited to teach at CSUN where she was a popular but controversial professor.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.freedomainradio.com
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