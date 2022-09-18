Jan. 6 Committee's Fake Violent “Walkie-Talkie” Recording - LIED & GOT CAUGHT – The People on the Call WERE NOT EVEN AT CAPITOL!

Jan. 6 Committee Releases Alleged Violent “Walkie-Talkie” Recording from J-6 Protests — BUT THEY LIED AND GOT CAUGHT – The People on the Call WERE NOT EVEN AT CAPITOL!



The January 6 Committee lied — And now they got caught!



On Thursday the January 6th Select Committee released a new audio they claim was a walkie-talkie app of communications among Oath Keepers inside the US Capitol and outside the Capitol on January 6th.

The J6 Committee published the alleged audio with video of January 6 protesters peacefully walking inside the US Capitol that day.

The snippet released by the J6 Committee on Thursday is from a longer recording.

The J6 Committee released this video to the American public. The government therefore blew away the confidentiality of the recording and placed it in the public record.

So any previous restriction that there may have been on the recording was released by Congress’ public disclosure of the record.

The January 6th committee took a fake audio and combined it with a video of peaceful protesters walking inside the US Capitol and tried to push this lie on the American public.