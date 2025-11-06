BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Salvation simplified.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Salvation simplified.

 

Adam and Eve ate the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, submerging mankind into sin.  Then God sent his son Jesus Christ to remove the evil from all mankind through his life, the power of his shed blood at his crucifixion, which I doubt anyone can fully comprehend, but I do believe it took the evil out of mankind’s knowledge of good and evil.  Through faith in the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension of Lord Jesus Christ a person procures their salvation.  As is simply stated in Romans chapter 10 verse 9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”  Have a great day.

