To The Owner Who Left Bella On Street - She's Now Happier Than You Ever Imagined!
Nov 22, 2023


Bella was found on street in terrible situation on 08 April. Scared of human and always tried to hide in her corner. We tried to lure her inside our car and luckily we got her. After talking a bit, she's more friendly than we thought. Malnourished for a while, her blood sugar is extreme low...


Credit To: Tifa Grados Rescate Animal

www.paypal.com/paypalme/perritosTifa


#HowlOfPet, #AmazingTransformation, #HappyEnding


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjO_20-dI9s

