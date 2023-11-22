To The Owner Who Left Bella On Street - She's Now Happier Than You Ever Imagined!

Howlofpet
Nov 22, 2023
Bella was found on street in terrible situation on 08 April. Scared of human and always tried to hide in her corner. We tried to lure her inside our car and luckily we got her. After talking a bit, she's more friendly than we thought. Malnourished for a while, her blood sugar is extreme low...
Credit To: Tifa Grados Rescate Animal
www.paypal.com/paypalme/perritosTifa
#HowlOfPet, #AmazingTransformation, #HappyEnding
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjO_20-dI9s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.