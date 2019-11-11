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Introducing Canadian Classical Guitarist Ari Volk
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11 views • November 11, 2019
Introducing Canadian Classical Guitarist Ari Volk! This rare clip shows the very first time Ari touched a guitar! 25 years later he's a well-known Canadian Classical Guitarist, composing and copyrighting all compositions in his active performance and recording repertoire. Highlighted on CJSR FM 88 Radio!
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