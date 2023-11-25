Reuters video from Last Night showing UKR AD Operating over the city of Kiev - from Constant Flow of Russian Drones

Reuters video from Kiev last night showing AD operating over the city.
Smoke can be seen rising, but otherwise it's just random bursts of AD.
Several bright flashes, but hard to tell if it's AD missile launches or hits because of the framing of the video.
