Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas RPG's v IDF Merkava Tanks
channel image
The Prisoner
8847 Subscribers
Shop now
249 views
Published Yesterday

🇵🇸🇮🇱New video of fighting in the Gaza Strip from the Palestinian side. A grenade launcher works, clearly showing why it is much easier for defenders to fight in ruins than if the city were intact

Clashes in the area of At-Tawam and Beit Hanoun neighborhoods in northern Gaza, filmed from the perspective of fighters from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigades

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
gazahamasrpgidfmerkava tanks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket