RT News - March 30 2026 2PM GMT

March 30, 2026

rt.com





In a rare backtracking, Israel caves to international pressure and admits it mishandled the situation at the Church of the Holy Sepulchure in Jerusalem. Police blocked a senior Catholic priest from holding Mass on Palm Sunday. Israel claims Yemen's Houthis have launched a drone attack on its territory. This follows the group announcing its decision to fully back Iran militarily. Ansar Allah's spokesperson tells us why. A Russian tanker carrying 100 thousand tonnes of crude oil arrives in Cuba - breaking Washington's energy blockade. Donald Trump waves it all of, saying the shipment won't have an impact, all while the US looks to topple Havana's leadership.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday