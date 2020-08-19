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OBAMAGATE 1: Crime of the Century
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214 views • August 19, 2020
With #OBAMAGATE trending at 5 million on twitter earlier this week and many amazing citizen journalists out there giving precise summaries of what ObamaGate actually is. . . I've produced this film with the intention in mind to wrap it up in 13 minutes for normies who get lost in names and leaked documents, and everyone else who needs a recap.
The truth is folks... Obama committed some serious crimes. We all have a front row seat to history. Grab your popcorn. . . and if they try to test you know your rights and deny it!
@GoodLionNick (instagram)
@SlickNickAlvear (instagram)
@Quest4true (Jeremiah Q Jones - Twitter)
Music by Venus Looking Glass: (also Nick Alvear)
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4EW8tn...
The truth is folks... Obama committed some serious crimes. We all have a front row seat to history. Grab your popcorn. . . and if they try to test you know your rights and deny it!
@GoodLionNick (instagram)
@SlickNickAlvear (instagram)
@Quest4true (Jeremiah Q Jones - Twitter)
Music by Venus Looking Glass: (also Nick Alvear)
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4EW8tn...
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