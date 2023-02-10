Create New Account
Secrets to Turning on The Genes You Want so You Can Have The Life You Want w ppt
DrBeauEllis
Published 17 hours ago

Learn How to tell your DNA what to do. Your DNA is standing ready to take orders. What are your orders? In this sermon I discuss the 6 things I believe everyone needs to maximize Life. I also share the 6 area's of life we can focus our energy and God given purpose on. 

godhow tolife coachfaithdnabeliefhealth coachcovidmrnaultimate power

