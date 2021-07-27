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Forced Vaccinations Coming Potential Game-Changer Lawsuit, With Dr. Rima Laibow Ralph Fucetola
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30 views • July 27, 2021
Parents with children in school, I would suggest that you watch this . . . your children are not safe at school, even if they have an exemption from taking the jab!!! Seems like no means yes, and yes means no, to these genocidal criminals!! Also check out exemption cards suggested, for all to obtain and use. Special offer may not be available as this is an older recording.
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