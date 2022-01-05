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YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR IS A COMMUNIST
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90 views • January 05, 2022
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Your Financial Advisor is a COMMUNIST https://rumble.com/vrxnea-your-financial-advisor-is-a-communist..html
Quote: "I'll help you understand, and then you'll call Carlos. 813-448-3446 http://cortezwm.com "
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Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
Your Financial Advisor is a COMMUNIST https://rumble.com/vrxnea-your-financial-advisor-is-a-communist..html
Quote: "I'll help you understand, and then you'll call Carlos. 813-448-3446 http://cortezwm.com "
-
Microtechnology in Pfizer's vaccine https://is.gd/aemj3z ~ Complex Microtechnology in Pfizer vaccine vial https://is.gd/UkHa0Z
VAERS analysis reveals irrefutable data showing criminal collusion between vaccine companies https://is.gd/9vDrNf
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