Xi Jinping Is the Most Malicious CCP Leader Since Mao Zedong

Summary：10/24/2022 General Jack Keane: Xi Jinping has really centralized power. He's the most malicious, aggressive and ambitious CCP leader since Mao Zedong. Xi is going to confront the world and the United States, we've got to wake up and take this seriously.
