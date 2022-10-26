Xi Jinping Is the Most Malicious CCP Leader Since Mao Zedong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/492407
Summary：10/24/2022 General Jack Keane: Xi Jinping has really centralized power. He's the most malicious, aggressive and ambitious CCP leader since Mao Zedong. Xi is going to confront the world and the United States, we've got to wake up and take this seriously.