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KijaniAmariAK: Crowned With the MOTB [19.12.2021]
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2 views • December 21, 2021
In this episode we will take a look at the UN's unveiling of a statue called the Guardian of Peace & Safety. We will also take a look at the restrictive laws and mandates being imposed around the world.
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4,745 Viewsdec 19, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Yv9nBK0G5fk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
4,745 Viewsdec 19, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Yv9nBK0G5fk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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