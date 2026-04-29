"Wearables" and "Injectable Connected Bio-nano-things" For 6G "NextGen Systems"

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Hitachi “Powder”/”Dust” µ-Chip Ultra-Small Micro RFID Chip with Embedded Antenna for Military and (Clandestine) Intelligence/Surveillance Applications: U.S. Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies Licking their Chops? September 10, 2012 https://defensereview.com/hitachi-powderdust-%C2%B5-chip-ultra-small-micro-rfid-chip-with-embedded-antenna-for-military-and-clandestine-intelligencesurveillance-applications-u-s-military-law-enforcement-and-inte/
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Ido Bachelet talks Surgical Nanorobotics 2014 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aA-H0L3eEo0
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NYUAD Institute Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time. https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=H7nWsczNyHyUie1bVnhHQw&s=19
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6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996463833800687917?t=V58924rGeDdRFOtNdRWMmw&s=19
(IoE) This vision of IoE, therefore, is that of connecting our already developed infrastructure to all observable entities in the universe, ranging from molecules and cells within human body https://rumble.com/v72kw9k-427597400.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996446331515318744?t=BwSSV1FKx3-s3NNKYS2UWg&s=19
Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University: "How to detect and avoid infectious diseases" Bio-Nano-Things https://rumble.com/v72kt54-427593352.html
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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996479435713998891?t=_hU3GXjUZjtJMcN2Xk08xg&s=19
Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz, Georgia Institute of Technology, Scientific Advisory Board for ARRC TeraHertz (THz) band communications are envisioned as a key technology for 6G IoBnT and Beyond https://rumble.com/v72ky4u-427599822.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
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6G: IEEE: Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems https://rumble.com/v375cna-august-13-2023.html
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6G: 6G Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? Tech 2030, Josep Miquel Jornet The Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level! https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html