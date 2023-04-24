Create New Account
When You Truly Understand Desire You Are No Longer Afraid of Pain or Emotion, Avoidance vs Feeling, Fastest Transformation, What Are Addictions and When They Leave Me
Original:https://youtu.be/Lo5OhyQAeGw

20161126-1400 Human Transformation Principles Q&A


Cut:

18m37s - 25m38s


“THE MORE YOU RELEASE THE FEAR OF A CERTAIN EMOTION, THE MORE FREEDOM YOU HAVE.”

@ 20m47s


“ANYTHING WE RECEIVE FROM GOD IS OBVIOUSLY GOING TO BE EMOTIONAL. GIVEN THAT GOD COMMUNICATES VIA TWO FORMS: MATHEMATICS AND EMOTION AND BOTH OF THEM TRANSMIT INFORMATION TO US. WE CAN SEE THE NEED FOR US TO LEARN HOW TO BE EMOTIONAL.”

@ 23m50s


