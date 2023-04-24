When You Truly Understand Desire You Are No Longer Afraid of Pain or Emotion, Avoidance vs Feeling, Fastest Transformation, What Are Addictions and When They Leave Me

Original:https://youtu.be/Lo5OhyQAeGw
20161126-1400 Human Transformation Principles Q&A
Cut:
18m37s - 25m38s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“THE MORE YOU RELEASE THE FEAR OF A CERTAIN EMOTION, THE MORE FREEDOM YOU HAVE.”
@ 20m47s
“ANYTHING WE RECEIVE FROM GOD IS OBVIOUSLY GOING TO BE EMOTIONAL. GIVEN THAT GOD COMMUNICATES VIA TWO FORMS: MATHEMATICS AND EMOTION AND BOTH OF THEM TRANSMIT INFORMATION TO US. WE CAN SEE THE NEED FOR US TO LEARN HOW TO BE EMOTIONAL.”
@ 23m50s
