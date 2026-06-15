Blue Team Unfiltered: Showing Off Their Most "Impressive" Graham Platner Maine Supporters

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Chuck Schumer tries to show off Graham Platner's "broad coalition" of supporters in Maine... and immediately regrets it. From a polite Klansman who "didn't know what the three K's meant" to a proud welfare queen whose job is to multiply, an Antifa guy who loves the Nazi tattoo, and one normal cop, Zeek Arkham, who shuts it all down. This is political satire at its darkest. Which supporter was your favorite? #GrahamPlatner #MainePolitics #PoliticalSatire #ChuckSchumer #WokeFail