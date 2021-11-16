© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Quantum Life #49 - The Magic of Repetition
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 16, 2021
The subconscious can be visualized as a vast array of off/on switches, and these off/on switches are in circuit with the DNA in our genes. The important thing to know is that these switches require the repetition of an exact "command" in order to be switched on or off.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.