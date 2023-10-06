[Bidan] Will Continue Building Trump's Wall?

One distinct possibility: this is a PR stunt; nothing will get built.

Another possibility: now that America is sufficiently invaded with fighting-age illegals, Team [Bidan] will complete the wall — and keep them here.





The full segment including interview with Mark Morgan and Rodney Scott is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/2Vx-H8ASJMk

