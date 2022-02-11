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Message: We do not fear unlawful arrests. Stop crapping your pants and head to Ottawa.
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80 views • February 11, 2022
A message from the Truckers. Source: Vaccine Wars. A message from their channel: We must continue, we must get Trudeau to abdicate as Canada's Prime Minister. We are at a juncture. The USA and Israel are joining, where are the other countries, Prepare for the internet to go down. Pray to God, Satan never gives up and neither must we. The truth will win in the end.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UwbYsjwRGyhD/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UwbYsjwRGyhD/
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