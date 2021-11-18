MSNBC BANNED FROM RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AND COURTHOUSE! Reporter Taken Into Custody – Was Following, Stalking Jury Bus and Ran Red Light!!



On Thursday morning the Kenosha Judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC From the trial AND the courthouse…

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The reporter’s name is James Morrison and the MSNBC producer is named Irene Byon. Morrison claimed that he was told to follow the vehicle under the supervision of a producer based in New York named Irene Byon according to Schroeder.



Judge: “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC will be allowed into this building for the duration of the trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”



The Kenosha Police Department announced this morning that they took a suspect into custody last night.