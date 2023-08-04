Create New Account
The Truth About Oppenheimer with Patrick MacFarlane
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/macfarlane-oppenheimer/

Oppenheimer is part of the cultural zeitgeist at the moment and is receiving a lot of attention from the establishment media hype machine. But what is being left out of Hollywood's latest piece of historical revisionism? Joining James to answer that question is Patrick MacFalane of VitalDissent.com, whose new documentary, The Truth About Oppenheimer, purports to answer that question.
